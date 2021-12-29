New faces on Alamo Bowl sidelines as Oregon, Oklahoma play

(AP) — There are new faces walking the sidelines for both Oklahoma and Oregon as they face off in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl Wednesday night.

Kickoff is 6:15 p.m. PT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Oklahoma, entering the game ranked No. 14, brought in former coach Bob Stoops as interim coach after Lincoln Riley left for USC. Freshman Caleb Williams leads the Sooners with 18 touchdown passes and six rushing scores.

Oregon looked like a possible playoff team before losing to Utah in the regular season and again in the PAC-12 title game.

Oregon, ranked No. 15, also had a coaching change on the sidelines.

The Ducks hired Dan Lanning, previously the defensive coordinator for Georgia, as head coach, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week.

But it will be Bryan McClendon calling the shots for Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. He is the interim head football coach and has been with Oregon for 2 seasons working with the receivers.

Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be an early first-round draft pick in 2022. Travis Dye leads Oregon’s offense with 17 total touchdowns.