PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20.

The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11.

Oregon opens the season against defending national champion Georgia, September 3rd in Atlanta. The Bulldogs came in 3rd in the preseason AP poll.

Meanwhile, last year’s Pac-12 champion Utah came in at seventh, the highest of any PAC 12 school, and earning the Utes their highest preseason ranking, according to the AP.

Oregon ended the 2021 season 7-2 in the conference, 10-4 overall, and ranked 22nd in the final 2021 AP poll.

As for Mario Cristobal, who departed as the Ducks’ head coach at the end of the regular season, his new team Miami was ranked at No. 16.