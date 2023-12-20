A composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports had Oregon with the nation’s No. 5 class in the country.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon put together the kind of class that should help the Ducks compete in their new home as they move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

The Ducks are on track to produce their second straight top-10 class. A composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports had Oregon with the nation’s No. 5 class as of late Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

For the purposes of this breakdown of Pac-12 recruiting, we looked at all the schools that competed in the conference this year. That meant including programs that will be entering other leagues in 2024 rather than limiting this report to Oregon State and Washington State.

Oregon’s class is ranked behind only Ohio State among its new Big Ten counterparts. Southern California’s class ranked second among 2023 Pac-12 schools and would be fifth in the new Big Ten, behind Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan.

Oregon, Southern California, Washington and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten next season. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are heading to the Big 12. Stanford and California are joining the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Oregon benefited from a series of signing day switches. The Ducks boosted their receiving unit with the additions of McClellan (previously committed to Ohio State) and Pellum (USC). They also added offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, who backed out of a verbal commitment to Colorado.