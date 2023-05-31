PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-area natives and future Oregon Ducks Mookie Cook and Jackson Shelstad could be donning the red, white and blue this summer.

Cook and Shelstad were two of 35 players selected on Wednesday to participate in USA Basketball’s U19 training camp beginning June 11 in Colorado Springs. Twelve players will be selected out of the group to represent USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Championships in Hungary beginning June 24 and going through July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Cook grew up in Portland and originally went to Jefferson High School before transferring to AZ Compass Prep for his final few years of high school. Shelstad will soon be a 2023 graduate of West Linn High. The duo will both suit up as freshmen for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks next season.

The selection is particularly a big deal for Shelstad. He was not selected for the McDonald’s All-American game like Cook but did compete for USA Basketball at the Nike Hoop Summit. Shelstad played well in both practice and the game for Team USA, which assuredly helped him get a nod for this training camp.

Shelstad and Cook are two of 12 Class of 2023 invitees to the camp, with players from the Class of 2022 and Class of 2024 invited as well.