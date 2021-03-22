Boley, Sabally lead Ducks in rout of South Dakota

Morgan Hansen #10 of the South Dakota Coyotes is defended by Erin Boley #21 and Sydney Parrish #33 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erin Boley scored 22 points and 23rd-ranked Oregon closed out the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament late Monday night with a sleeper, downing South Dakota 67-47.

The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.

Sedona Prince #32 and Nyara Sabally #1 of the Oregon Ducks react to a play against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nyara Sabally added 17 points and Sedona Prince 12 as the sixth-seeded Ducks took advantage of their size on both ends of the floor to head into a second-round matchup Wednesday with third-seeded and 10th-ranked Georgia in the Alamo Region.

Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Summit League champion Coyotes.