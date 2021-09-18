No. 4 Oregon hosts Stony Brook Saturday night

(CBS) — Stony Brook @ No. 4 Oregon

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-1; Oregon 2-0

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Autzen Stadium.

Stony Brook made easy work of the Colgate Raiders last week and carried off a 24-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Oregon beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 35-28 last week. RB CJ Verdell had a dynamite game for the Ducks; he rushed for two TDs and 161 yards on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Verdell put himself on the highlight reel with a 77-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Their wins bumped Stony Brook to 1-1 and Oregon to 2-0.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.

