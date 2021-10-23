No. 10 Oregon, UCLA clash with bigger goals at risk

(AP) — No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) at UCLA (5-2, 3-1), Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT (FOX).
Line: UCLA by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: UCLA leads 40-30.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Ducks are the Pac-12’s last hope to reach the College Football Playoff. The Bruins are trying to stay in the race to reach the conference title game. One of those quests will be dealt a devastating blow at the Rose Bowl. Oregon hasn’t looked the same since its signature win at Ohio State because of a spate of injuries, barely escaping with a 24-17 win over struggling California last week. UCLA got a hot start from its offense and late stands from its defense in a 24-17 win at Washington.
KEY MATCHUP
Oregon RB Travis Dye vs. UCLA LB Caleb Johnson. Dye has stepped up admirably since CJ Verdell sustained a season-ending leg injury against Stanford, providing 145 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving against the Golden Bears. After a poor showing for Johnson and the Bruins’ run defense against Arizona State, he bounced back with six tackles to help limit the Huskies to 2.7 yards per carry.