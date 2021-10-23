No. 10 Oregon, UCLA clash with bigger goals at risk

Anthony Brown #13 of the Oregon Ducks kneels on the ground after Oregon was stopped on fourth and goal in the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(AP) — No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) at UCLA (5-2, 3-1), Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT (FOX).

Line: UCLA by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 40-30.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ducks are the Pac-12’s last hope to reach the College Football Playoff. The Bruins are trying to stay in the race to reach the conference title game. One of those quests will be dealt a devastating blow at the Rose Bowl. Oregon hasn’t looked the same since its signature win at Ohio State because of a spate of injuries, barely escaping with a 24-17 win over struggling California last week. UCLA got a hot start from its offense and late stands from its defense in a 24-17 win at Washington.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon RB Travis Dye vs. UCLA LB Caleb Johnson. Dye has stepped up admirably since CJ Verdell sustained a season-ending leg injury against Stanford, providing 145 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving against the Golden Bears. After a poor showing for Johnson and the Bruins’ run defense against Arizona State, he bounced back with six tackles to help limit the Huskies to 2.7 yards per carry.