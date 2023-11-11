(AP) — The No. 6 Oregon Ducks look to keep alive their hopes for a Pac-12 title and possibly a shot at a College Football Playoff berth when they host USC on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

The Trojans haven’t visited Eugene since 2015. USC is coming off a 52-42 loss at home to No. 5 Washington, which sits atop the Pac-12 standings. The Huskies and Oregon are the top two teams in the league. The Ducks defeated California 63-19 last weekend.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon is one of just three teams nationally to have scored 30 or more points in every game this season, joining Michigan and Texas. … The Ducks are averaging 47.4 points per game to lead the nation. They’re ranked second in total offense with an average of 538.7 yards a game. … USC receiver Zachariah Branch has two touchdown catches, a punt return for a score and a kickoff return for a TD. The last USC player with all three was Adoree Jackson in 2016. Branch also has a rushing touchdown. … Saturday’s game is USC’s final road trip of the season. The Trojans play their rivalry game against UCLA next weekend. … The last time the two teams met, Oregon won 31-24 at the L.A. Coliseum in 2020.