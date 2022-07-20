PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Ducks’ 2022 season opener against the University of Georgia Bulldogs is sold out.

The game will be the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 3. The event sold out a month and a half before the game.

Oregon and Georgia are both ranked as top-10 teams as they enter the season. The Ducks are ranked No. 9 and the Bulldogs are No. 3. This will be the highest-ranked, neutral-site game of the opening weekend.

“You have the defending National Champions squaring off with arguably the most successful Pac-12 team in the CFP era. With two passionate fan bases and the best neutral-site matchup on opening weekend, it’s no surprise we’ve seen such a strong demand for tickets,” Gary Stokan, the CEO and president of the Peach Bowl, said in a statement.

Kickoff for the game is at 12:30 p.m. PT.

This is only the second time the Ducks and Bulldogs have played each other and the first time in 45 years. In 1977, the Bulldogs defeated the Ducks 27-16.

“This is going to be a tremendous matchup between two of college football’s premiere programs,” said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. “The game being sold out already speaks to the power of these two brands and the national buzz around this matchup.”

Lanning said the team has focused on its “DNA traits” and coming together as one unit in the off season.

“We can’t wait for the opportunity to put that hard work on display against an elite opponent on Sept. 3,” he said.

In the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the two teams will battle for The Old Leather Helmet Trophy. Traditionally, winners of the trophy don the helmet on the field after the game and pass the helmet from player to player.

While tickets for the game are sold out, resale tickets may be posted for sale online through Ticketmaster.