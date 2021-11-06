No. 7 Oregon renews heated rivalry traveling to Washington

Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(AP) — No. 7 Oregon looks to remain in control of the Pac-12 North when it faces one of its most heated rivals.

The Ducks have won three straight since its lone loss at Stanford and received a boost this week when they were ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Washington can salvage what’s been an underachieving season if it can knock off the Ducks.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

Washington has won two straight but continues to have offensive issues.

The Ducks have won six of the past seven games played in Seattle.