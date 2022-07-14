PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon Duck football player died in an accident near Triangle Lake in Lane County, according to reports.

A 22-year-old man fell down a steep trail and hit his head, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders reportedly tried to save him, but officials said they and responding paramedics were unsuccessful.

Multiple news reports say that person was Oregon tight end Spencer Webb.

In a Twitter post Wednesday night, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning said “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Webb had played with the Ducks since 2019.

LCSO said Webb’s death appears to be accidental.