PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an exciting opening week, the prep football slate begins to heat up with several marquee games in Oregon and Washington.

The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features a matchup between Jesuit and Lakeridge, two top-tier programs that came away with big wins in Week 1.

Lakeridge dominated McNary in their season opener, defeating the Celtics 47-0. Jesuit, on the other hand, beat Washington powerhouse Skyview by a score of 24-21 in their first game.

Other games in Week 1 for KOIN Blitz:

Westview vs. Wilsonville

Roosevelt vs. Reynolds

Mountainside vs. Barlow

Yelm vs. Union (Washington)

Glacier Peak vs. Camas (Washington)

