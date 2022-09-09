PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an exciting opening week, the prep football slate begins to heat up with several marquee games in Oregon and Washington.
The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features a matchup between Jesuit and Lakeridge, two top-tier programs that came away with big wins in Week 1.
Lakeridge dominated McNary in their season opener, defeating the Celtics 47-0. Jesuit, on the other hand, beat Washington powerhouse Skyview by a score of 24-21 in their first game.
Other games in Week 1 for KOIN Blitz:
- Westview vs. Wilsonville
- Roosevelt vs. Reynolds
- Mountainside vs. Barlow
- Yelm vs. Union (Washington)
- Glacier Peak vs. Camas (Washington)
