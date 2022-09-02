Tualatin and West Salem in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, September 24, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 1 of high school football season is finally here, highlighted by a matchup between programs vying for a state title in their respective classifications.

The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week is Summitt vs. Tualatin, a rematch of the 2021 6A quarterfinal in which Tualatin won 42-13. Summitt dropped down to the 5A classification, where they are expected to be one of the top teams but are making their return to Tualatin looking to avenge last season’s loss.

Tualatin won their first 12 games last season before falling to Central Catholic in the 6A state title. Despite losing a large chunk of their 2021 roster, Tualatin looks to reload and make another run at a state championship.

Other games in Week 1 for KOIN Blitz:

West Salem at Sherwood, 7 p.m.

Sprague at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Clackamas at Westview, 7 p.m.

