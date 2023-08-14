PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what will likely be their final year together in the same league, both Oregon and Oregon State find themselves in the AP Top 25 poll to begin the 2023 season.

The Oregon Ducks were listed as the No. 15 team in the country, according to the AP, while Oregon State came in at No. 18. It’s the first time since 2013 that both teams begin the season in the Top 25.

Other Pac-12 teams who made the Top 25 poll were USC (No. 6), Washington (No. 10) and Utah (No. 14). UCLA also received votes in the poll.

Oregon ended the 2022 campaign with a 10-3 record, finishing No. 15 in the AP poll. Oregon State also went 10-3 on the year — their first 10-win season since 2000 — and finished as the 17th-ranked team.

The Ducks will kick off their season on Sept. 2, hosting Portland State at noon on Pac-12 Network. The Beavers will travel to San Jose State for a 12:30 p.m. game that will air on KOIN 6.