Oregon OT Sewell to Lions with No. 7 pick in NFL draft

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon’s Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation’s best interior lineman, in Atlanta. Sewell is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(AP) — The Detroit Lions have selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Sewell will likely start at right tackle to potentially make Detroit’s offensive line a strength with left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.

The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Sewell did not play last season after starting his first two years at Oregon. He opted out of last year’s delayed Pac-12 season.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time.