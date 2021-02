GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Tyler Shough #12 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Iowa State Cyclones at State Farm Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s starting quarterback is transferring, he announced on Friday

Tyler Shough said he’s entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with three more years of eligibility.

“I would like to thank my coaches at Oregon for the opportunity and many lessons learned these past 3 years,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Many blessings and opportunities ahead! Hebrews 11:1 pic.twitter.com/e8MyWCwyn6 — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 12, 2021

