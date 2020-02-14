Oregon soccer legend Jimmy Conway dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jimmy Conway, one of the most important people in Oregon soccer history, has died. He was 73.

A former member of the Irish National Team, Conway helped the Oregon Youth Soccer Association grow. He also played for the Timbers in their inaugural season of 1975 and later was an assistant coach.

Conway also became the first head soccer coach for Oregon State University.

In a statement, the Timbers said “Jimmy Conway was a Timbers legend whose influence was instrumental in the growth of soccer in Oregon. He was admired and respected as a professional for the way he conducted himself at all levels and had a true love and passion for the game.”