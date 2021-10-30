BJ Baylor leads Oregon State take in road game vs Cal

B.J. Baylor #4 of the Oregon State Beavers crosses the goal line to score a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 4, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(AP) — With a 5-2 record, the Oregon State Beavers are having a resurgent season. They travel to Cal on Saturday with kickoff at 4 p.m. PT

Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor leads the Pac-12 in rushing and the Beavers’ improved ground game is one of the main reasons the team is just a win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

Oregon State ranks seventh nationally for rushing offense and Baylor ranks seventh nationally for yards rushing per game.

Baylor is one of a class of Pac-12 running backs who have hit their stride this season, joining Oregon’s Travis Dye and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet.