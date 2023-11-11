(AP) — The No. 12 Oregon State Beavers host Stanford on Saturday at Reser Stadium. After that, it’s a game at home against No. 5 Washington before visiting No. 6 Oregon over Thanksgiving weekend.

Oregon State is a three-touchdown favorite over the Cardinal as fans calculate the permutations for reaching the Pac-12 title game. The Beavers came away with a 26-19 victory on the road against Colorado last weekend.

Stanford is coming off a 10-7 victory on the road at Washington State.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Because of a bye and a pair of road games, Oregon State hasn’t played at home since a 36-24 victory over UCLA on Oct. 14.

“Excited about another sellout,” Smith said. “Another opportunity for Beaver nation to help us out making it difficult on an opponent, because we’re playing a team that’s pretty good on the road.”

Oregon State is also enshrining its 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes former coach Mike Riley, wide receiver Mike Hass, running back Steven Jackson and kicker Alexis Serna.

PERHAPS THE LAST

The two teams have a long history of playing each other, with Stanford leading the series 59-27-3. That’s about to come to an end for the foreseeable future. The Cardinal are bolting for the ACC next year, while Oregon State and Washington State remain the lone teams still in the Pac-12 Conference.