Beavers, Utah State set for inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

(AP) — The Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies will meet Saturday night in the first-ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live on ABC.
Utah State won the Mountain West championship game in its first season under coach Blake Anderson. Oregon State is playing in a bowl for the first time since 2013.
The bowl game was scheduled to debut last year but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Beavers led the all-time series with Utah State, 3-0, beating them in 1904, 1997 and 1998. Overall it is the 18th bowl game Oregon State has played in.