Beavers, Utah State set for inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

CORVALLIS, OREGON – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers paces the sidelines during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

It's Oregon State's first bowl game since 2013

(AP) — The Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies will meet Saturday night in the first-ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live on ABC.

Utah State won the Mountain West championship game in its first season under coach Blake Anderson. Oregon State is playing in a bowl for the first time since 2013.

The bowl game was scheduled to debut last year but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beavers led the all-time series with Utah State, 3-0, beating them in 1904, 1997 and 1998. Overall it is the 18th bowl game Oregon State has played in.