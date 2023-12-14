CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite being without an official conference, the Oregon State football squad released their 12-game 2024 schedule on Thursday, which has several intriguing matchups on the slate.

The Beavers will open their season by hosting Idaho State on Aug. 31. After traveling to San Diego State. on Sept. 7, OSU will host Oregon the following week.

OSU will host Purdue on Sept. 21 and Washington State on Nov 23. They will also travel to Cal on Sept. 28.

As part of their partnership with the Mountain West, Oregon State hosts UNLV, Colorado State and San Jose State. They will play road games against Nevada, Boise State and Air Force. Dates for those six contests have not been determined.

View the full schedule here.