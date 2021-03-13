Oregon State knocks off Oregon 75-64 in Pac-12 semifinals

Sports

OSU reaches first Pac-12 title game since 1988

by: By JOHN MARSHALL

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon State’s Rodrigue Andela (34) shoots over Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr. (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ethan Thompson scored 16 points, Rodrigue Andela added 13 and Oregon State withstood a late rally to beat top-seeded Oregon 75-64 in Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Beavers reached the conference semifinals for the first time since 2012 and dominated early, building a 19-point lead by the midpoint of the second half.

The Ducks stormed back, going on a 15-3 run to pull within 61-56 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas hit a 3-pointer to stop the run and the Beavers quickly pushed the lead back to 12.

Oregon State is in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 1988.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss