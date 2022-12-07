The official Paul Hornung Award ceremony will be held in Louisville, Ky., on Monday, March 13. Colletto and his family will be honored at the event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University’s redshirt senior and inside linebacker Jack Colletto was just announced as the winner of the 2022 Paul Hornung Award.

Since 2010, the Hornung Award has been given to the most versatile athlete in major college football. It is named after the late Green Bay Packers player Paul Hornung, who became a Super Bowl champion and an NFL MVP during his time as a player.

In 2021, the former University of Houston football star and current New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones was crowned as the winner.

Louisville Sports Commission president and CEO Karl F. Schmitt Jr. named OSU’s Colletto as the latest winner on Wednesday morning. He is the fourth player from the Pac-12 conference to win the esteemed award.

“This is just an amazing feeling, not just for me but for the program,” Colletto said in a release. “To put in all this work and be recognized for what I’ve been able to do, it’s truly something special. Of course, I couldn’t have done it without the support from a lot of people, especially those around the program and my immediate family. I appreciate all the help and support.”

The football player hails from Camas, Wash., and has been quite the force on OSU’s offense, defense and special teams during the 2022 season.

OSU reports that Colletto is the only Football Bowl Subdivision athlete since 2013 to make at least 10 tackles, catch at least one pass, complete at least one pass and score at least one touchdown in a singular season.

“I’d like to congratulate Jack on a well-deserved honor,” OSU head football coach Jonathan Smith said. “He came to Oregon State as a quarterback and made the transition to linebacker and special teams while still being a big part of our offense. That versatility on offense, defense and special teams has been a big part of our success this season.”

The official Paul Hornung Award ceremony will be held in Louisville, Ky., on Monday, March 13. Colletto and his family will be honored at the event.