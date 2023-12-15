CORVALLIS, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The decision to hold out Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been overturned, per an announcement from the school’s athletic director Scott Barnes Friday.

Martinez was arrested on a DUII charge on Nov. 29 and was initially suspended from the team’s upcoming bowl game. However, the Benton County District Attorney has elected to “not file charges for DUII or similar offenses against (Martinez),” according to Barnes.

Martinez was pulled over for running a red light and arrested when Corvallis Police Department officers smelled marijuana coming from his car.

Oregon State will face No. 16 Notre Dame in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29.

