PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the massive changes to the Pac-12 conference, only Oregon State and Washington State now remain.

On Friday, Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy and Vice President Scott Barnes spoke about the university’s future plans.

News broke Friday morning that Pac-12 schools Stanford and UC Berkley would be joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, leaving just two schools in the Pac-12.

Speaking on the shakeup, President Murthy called the changes regrettable but not really unexpected.

While much is still unclear about the school’s future, Murthy said they are focused on making the best decision for the whole university and that this isn’t just a sports issue but one that impacts the whole school.

Murthy and Barnes also talked about wanting to maintain the history of both the Pac-12 and the regional rivalries while they work towards a solution for the 2024-2025 season.

No decision has been made at this point, but Murthy did share that the decision should be coming in “weeks rather than months.”