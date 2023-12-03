The Sun Bowl will begin at 11 a.m. PST and be televised on CBS/KOIN 6

(AP) — The Oregon State Beavers will face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl on December 29.

Oregon State features running back Damien Martinez. He has rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The schools have played twice, both in bowl games. Oregon State has won both.

Sam Hartman has had a strong season at quarterback for Notre Dame after transferring from Wake Forest. He gets support from Audric Estime, who has rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Notre Dame’s best win this season was a blowout of USC and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

No. 21 Oregon State (8-4, Pac-12) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (9-3, independent)

Dec. 29, 11 a.m. PST

Televised on CBS/KOIN 6

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon State: QB DJ Uiagalelei, 2,638 yards passing, 21 touchdowns.

Notre Dame: QB Sam Hartman, 2,689 yards passing, 24 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oregon State: The Beavers started the season with an 8-2 record before dropping its final two games to Washington and Oregon, the two teams that played in the conference title game.

Notre Dame: Hartman is the active Division I leader with 15,656 career yards passing.

LAST TIME

Oregon State 38, Notre Dame 21 (Dec. 28, 2004).

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon State: Third appearance in the Sun Bowl, 20th bowl appearance in school history.

Notre Dame: Second appearance in the Sun Bowl, 42nd bowl appearance in school history.