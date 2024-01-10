A GoFundMe page has been set up for Whittlake Jr.'s family to help cover emergency medical treatment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State wrestler Travis Wittlake Jr. was badly injured in a freak accident on Sunday at his family’s home in Coos Bay.

Wittlake Jr. reportedly had his pickup truck up on a lift when it gave way and crushed his leg and body.

He suffered multiple breaks in his leg, as well as multiple other fractures in his lumbar vertebrae. Wittlake Jr. was airlifted from Coos Bay to Salem Hospital.

While his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, he will likely have a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page set up for Whittlake Jr.’s family has already received nearly $75,000 as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Funds will go towards his emergency medical treatment.

“His family could use our support as there were four total medical transports including a flight to Salem as well as extensive surgery that will require a great deal of rehabilitation. We are hoping that through this account we can help them with the medical expenses that are not covered by insurance and the unforeseen expenses that are yet to come with such a long recovery,” the page said.

Wittlake Jr. was a four-time All-American wrestler at Marshfield High School. He spent four seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Oregon State.