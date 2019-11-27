Oregon vs OSU: Civil War games through the years

The Ducks and the Beavers will meet at Autzen Stadium for the annual rumble

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again, as Oregon and Oregon State gear up for another Civil War game.

Although it’s been a mixed season for the teams — Oregon’s chances at the National Championship were dashed over the weekend, as was OSU’s hopes to be bowl-eligible — players and fans alike will meet at Autzen Stadium on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

Here’s a look at notable games through the years since 1894, when the Beavers and the Ducks battled it out for the first time.

