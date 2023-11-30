PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Pac-12 title and potential College Football Playoff berth is on the line Friday as the Oregon Ducks get set to take on the Washington Huskies in Las Vegas.

It will be the final conference contest in the current iteration of the Pac-12.

The Ducks still have a bitter taste in their mouth from their Oct. 14 contest against the Huskies, suffering their only defeat of the season by a score of 36-33.

However, the loss to unbeaten Washington may have been a good thing for this Oregon team many on the squad saying it motivated them to get to a higher level.

“Earlier in the season, when we lost that game, I couldn’t talk to nobody,” said Oregon receiver Tez Johnson. “Nobody here likes UW. It’s going to be personal, but it’s going to be a good matchup because they have good playmakers and so do we.”

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix went as far as to say that it turned their season around.

After the loss, Nix stated that he was up to the challenge of leading the team to be able to bounce back from the defeat.

“It’s a challenge that I am built for. I think I was put in this position for that and that’s what I am going to do,” he said.

It was widely discussed the week after the loss that practice was extremely physical, as players said that they needed to get out their aggression after the loss.

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus says that he has watched that game from October every week, hoping for the chance of payback.

“I feel like we are hungrier. We have gotten more physical. We are more amped up. I feel like we are confident,” he said.

When asked about what he focuses on when he watches, Dorlus gave a blunt response about trying to get after the Washington quarterback.

“Taking Michael Penix out,” he said.