PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – University of Oregon center Alex Forsyth has been a pillar for the Ducks’ football program for years, and now his endeavors are being nationally recognized as he was announced as a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award on Thursday.

The award is given to the college football player who best demonstrates outstanding leadership through exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

Joining Forsyth on the list of finalists will be Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Pittsburgh’s Deslin Alexandre. The winner will be announced at an award ceremony in February.

“I am excited to announce these three outstanding young men as the finalists for the sixth annual Collegiate Man of the Year,” Jason Witten said. “Deslin Alexandre, Sean Clifford and Alex Forsyth have all demonstrated exceptional leadership on and off the field and set the standard for what being a student-athlete is all about. It’s nearly impossible to choose just three from all of the great players nominated. There are so many great representatives for college football, and I commend all of the nominees for the tremendous example of leadership they set on the field, on campus and in the community.”

Forsyth, a product of West Linn High School, joined Oregon Football as a redshirt in 2017. During his first two seasons on the field in 2018 and 2019, he rotated positions along the offensive line before settling at center in 2020.

Forsyth has been a leader for the Ducks ever since earning that starting center position on one of the best offensive lines in the nation. He was named a FWAA second-team all-American and a first-team all-Pac-12 selection for the 2022 season.

Forsyth says he’s used his football career as a way to honor his late father’s legacy, who he tragically lost as a young boy.