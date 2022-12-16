McCormick overcame four different injuries and three different surgeries to play in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Ducks tight end and Bend native Cam McCormick was named the recipient of the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, which recognizes a display of courage on or off the field.

It has certainly been a courageous journey for McCormick, who as a seventh-year senior is the longest-tenured player in program history.

During his senior year at Summit High School in Bend, McCormick suffered a torn ACL before even enrolling at Oregon. After arriving in Eugene, he was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts. He missed almost all of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons due to a broken ankle that required three surgeries.

In 2021, McCormick finally found his way back onto the field. But in the second game of the season, he landed awkwardly after making a big catch and suffered a torn Achilles.

At that point, it seemed as though perhaps football was just not in the cards for McCormick. But he refused to give up, and after earning his master’s degree at UO, decided to play in 2022.

He has nine catches this season and three touchdowns, which is an incredible feat for someone who once faced perhaps never being able to walk normally again.

“It is extremely humbling to be selected for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award,” McCormick said in a statement. “I am full of emotion and gratitude to be this year’s recipient, as there were so many deserving nominees. Without the insurmountable support I’ve received over the years from my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff, and most importantly the training staff, I wouldn’t have had the courage to continue to persevere and overcome so many challenges throughout the years.”

McCormick also acknowledged the journalists who have taken interest in his unique story and shared it with others.

McCormick will receive the award on Dec. 30 at the Orange Bowl in Miami. But first, he is preparing for Oregon’s matchup against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.