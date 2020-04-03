Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu named Naismith Player of the Year

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu acknowledges the crowd with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Southern in Eugene, Ore. Ionescu capped off a unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club. Oregon’s star guard was a unanimous choice Monday, March 23, 2020, as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year. She was only the second player ever to the lone recipient of votes, joining Breanna Stewart, since the award was first given in 1995. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, FIle)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Though the college basketball season has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, that won’t stop Oregon star basketball player Sabrina Ionescu from collecting postseason hardware.

Ionescu has been named the 2019-2020 Naismith Player of the Year. This award is given out annually to the top men and women’s collegiate basketball players.

This comes after Ionescu led the Ducks to a 31-2 overall record and became the first player in NCAA Division I history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Ionescu was also named an All-American by the associated press for the 2020 season.