Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu named Naismith Player of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Though the college basketball season has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, that won’t stop Oregon star basketball player Sabrina Ionescu from collecting postseason hardware.
Ionescu has been named the 2019-2020 Naismith Player of the Year. This award is given out annually to the top men and women’s collegiate basketball players.
This comes after Ionescu led the Ducks to a 31-2 overall record and became the first player in NCAA Division I history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Ionescu was also named an All-American by the associated press for the 2020 season.
