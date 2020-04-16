Oregon’s Satou Sabally bringing more than fond memories to the WNBA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon junior Satou Sabally is used to rabid fans, packed arenas, and plenty of limelight when she takes the court.

“I’m going to think of the family I felt in Oregon,” Sabally said. “Not even only my teammates but also the fans, the atmosphere at Matthew Knight Arena and all the love around it. I had the three best years of my life there and it was just really amazing.”

Her Ducks dominated the national limelight during her three years in Eugene, with teammate and projected No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu becoming the face of college basketball. At the next level, despite many strides made in recent years, the WNBA has struggled to pick up that same momentum.

Sabally is hoping she, and her teammates, can change that.

“We still play,” Sabally said. “The players continue to be the players they are and that won’t change in the league, they will only get better. This league of female basketball players is really the best league of basketball players in the world and missing out on that is really missing out on a big thing, on a big part of history.”