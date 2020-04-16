Ornstil keeps ready as Timbers T2 season on hold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Max Ornstil almost left the Timbers T2 training facility without any cleats.

That’s how long he thought he’d be gone.

“I grabbed some cleats as I left but I was just thinking, I’m going to run around today and kick the ball around today, I had no idea that was going to be life for the forsesable future,” Ornstil recalled.

That was nearly a month ago.

Since then, Ornstil hasn’t been back to the training facility, instead the facility has come to him.

Timbers T2 defender Max Ornstil, April 15, 2020 (KOIN)

“We’re trying to figure out technology and the best way to use it,” Ornstil said. “There’s definitely a really strong communication between the staff and all the players.”

The T2 staff has made deliveries at many players houses with exercise bikes, weights and cones, as well as using technology like Zoom to keep the team working out together when possible.

“We have a really good training program,” Ornstil staid. “There’s an app where they can send us workouts, fitness plans. There’s just a lot of communication between us and the staff like we did a meeting this morning via Zoom and we did team activation or stretch some core work, so definitely a lot of involvement in trying to keep everyone together and on the same page.”

Timbers T2, like the Timbers and Thorns teams, are on standby of when their season can resume. Right now the earliest they could come back is mid to late May.

Despite the postponement on his season, Ornstil is staying ready and hopeful for a soccer-filled summer in the Rose City.

“I still am super optimistic and I think that we’re going to have a season for sure and it’s just a matter of how it’s going to be adjusted. I think you have to have that mentality of we are going to have a season just because if it does come around you want to be in the best spot possible, mentally, physically, everything.”