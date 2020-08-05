OSAA moves all HS fall sports to March 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All Oregon high school fall sports were shifted to March 2021 in a decision by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The OSAA also decided to allow out-of-season coaching policies to let students participate during the fall.
In a statement, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said, “The Board recognized that a one size fits all approach isn’t what’s best for students across the state. By waiving policy to allow regional participation this Fall, local school districts will have the discretion for participation in those areas that are able to do so safely per state directives.”
OSAA Sports Calendar for 2020-21
There are 3 distinct seasons on the new OSAA calendar from late December to June with some overlap. Winter sports will happen in January-February, Fall sports in March-April and Spring sports in May-June.
