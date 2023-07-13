PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you love sports and want to help the community? The Oregon School Activities Association is looking for new referees.

After seeing a massive drop in the number of officials in 2020, OSAA has been starting to get more refs, but many more are still needed.

“Every single call that they make on the court or in the field, 50% of the fans are booing or making comments. And then the next time down the field or court, it’s the other 50%,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director.

The OSAA is looking for officials across several sports including football, soccer, wrestling and cheerleading.

The sign-up process can be started on the OSAA website and only requires a background check and training.

The positions are also paid depending on the sport.