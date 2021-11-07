OSU Football parts ways with defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – DECEMBER 5: Jake Bentley #8 of the Utah Utes is flushed out of the pocket by Andrzej Hughes-Murray #49 of the Oregon State Beavers during their game December 5, 2020 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University’s football team parted ways with its defensive coordinator Sunday, Head Coach Jonathan Smith said.

In a statement, Smith said the football program has relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties.

“I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program,” Smith said. “All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

BREAKING: @BeaverFootball making a change at Defensive Coordinator. Tibesar is out. pic.twitter.com/PK8OCUkZc5 — Adam Bjaranson (@AdamKOIN6) November 8, 2021

Smith said Coach Trent Bray will serve as defensive coordinator in the interim and Coach Kendrick Van Ackeren will transition from defensive analyst to working on the field with linebackers.