OSU Football parts ways with defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University’s football team parted ways with its defensive coordinator Sunday, Head Coach Jonathan Smith said.
In a statement, Smith said the football program has relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties.
“I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program,” Smith said. “All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Smith said Coach Trent Bray will serve as defensive coordinator in the interim and Coach Kendrick Van Ackeren will transition from defensive analyst to working on the field with linebackers.