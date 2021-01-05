OSU men’s basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19 test results

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 11: Zach Reichle #11 of the Oregon State Beavers drives against the Utah Utes during the first round of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Beavers defeated the Utes 71-69. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State University men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it’s pausing team activities due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.

The pause means the game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6 against Utah and Saturday, Jan. 9 against Colorado have been postponed.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the three teams to try and find dates to reschedule the games.

The Oregon State University women’s basketball team also paused team activities recently, on Sunday, Dec. 20, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Since then, the team activities have remained paused.