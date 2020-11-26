OSU men’s basketball takes down Cal Bears to open up season

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MARCH 18: Head coach Wayne Tinkle of the Oregon State Beavers calls out in the first half while taking on the Virginia Commonwealth Rams in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers tipped off their 2020 basketball season with a 76-63 win against the California Bears in an empty Gill Coliseum due to COVID-19.

Both the Beavers and the Bears started the game off rusty with just 18 points scored between the two teams but the Beavers held the lead 12-6.

Once both teams found their groove in this one, the Bears clawed their way back into the game late in the first half and took a 20-18 lead over the Beavers.

But the lead didn’t last long for the Bears as Nicholls state transfer Abdul Alatishe led the Beavers on a 9-0 run to take a 27-20 lead, and the Beavers held onto the lead going into the half 36-31.

The second half was much the same as the first for the Beavers. They controlled the tempo of the game and jumped out to a 46-36 lead over the Bears and the biggest difference between the teams was the effort and rebounding. The Beavers were outrebounding the Bears 27-19 with 16 minutes left in the game and it made all the difference.

Though the Beavers had the lead throughout the entire second half, they were in danger of blowing it when the Bears fought back hard and cut into the lead for the Beavers and trailed 67-61 with just 1:08 left in the game.

The Beavers were able to prevail with some great late game play and key free throws from guards Zach Reichle and Jarod Lucas to secure the win 71-63.