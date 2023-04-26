CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University Athletic Director Scott Barnes was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon after experiencing what the school called “a medical event” on Sunday.

Barnes, 60, is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night before being hospitalized at Saint Agnes Medical Center the following day. He has been the AD at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stops at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

Oregon State provided no other details about Barnes’ condition.

“The Barnes family is beyond grateful for the love, prayers and support shown to them by Beaver Nation and beyond,” Barnes said in a statement.

The school said anyone wanting to send flowers or cards is encouraged to send them to the Gill Coliseum office (137, 660 SW 26th St. Corvallis, Ore., 97331).