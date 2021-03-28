OSU play-by-play announcer attacked before Beavers’ Sweet 16 game

Oregon State University play-by-play announcer Mike Parker tells KOIN 6 News’ Travis Teich about how he was attacked before the basketball game on March 27, 2021. (KOIN)

With a few scrapes and bruises, Mike Parker still announced the game.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University play-by-play announcer Mike Parker said he was attacked in downtown Indianapolis Saturday before the Beavers’ basketball game.

Parker said he was walking along the canal walk when a man in his mid-20s approached him and demanded to see what was in his bag. The bag, Mike’s work bag, was filled with his broadcast notes and media guides.

Parker said he told the man it was his work bag and that he was on his way to work. Then, he says the man became aggressive and attacked him.

“He said, ‘Stop! I need to see what’s in your bag.’ And then he said, ‘Do you have a bomb in that bag?’ ‘No, I don’t have a bomb in that bag,’ and I kept walking. And moments later I’m tackled to the ground,” Parker said.

He said there were several people nearby and they quickly jumped into action and began yelling at the man to get off of Parker.

“I ripped the elbow on my shirt and landed on my right side pretty hard. Have a few abrasions,” he said. “I almost rolled into the canal because it was very close to the water when he threw me down.”

After the attack, bicycle police rushed over and questioned the suspect.

Parker said he chose to not press charges and continued on with his day. He announced the Beavers’ game a couple hours after the incident.

Parker told KOIN 6 News the Beavers making it to the Elite Eight lessened any pain he felt.