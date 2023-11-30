CORVALLIS, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana Wednesday, Nov. 29 around 11:40 p.m., Captain Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department confirmed to the Portland Tribune.

Martinez was pulled over on a traffic stop after running a red light at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and NW Van Buren Ave.

Martinez, a 19-year-old, was charged with DUII, Reckless Driving/Reckless Endangering and cited as a minor in possession of marijuana. He was issued citations and ordered to appear before court before being released.

Martinez was second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards during the 2023 regular season and led the Beavers on the ground with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns.

One other person was riding in the car with Martinez, their identity was not disclosed by CPD.

