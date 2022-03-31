PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 2019 the Home of the Masters has played host to another event that has captured the attention of the golf world.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship has quickly become a premier tournament in amateur golf.

Ellie Slama, a South Salem native and Oregon State University senior, is a rare talent. She is competing in the tournament this week.

“It’s an opportunity, basically, to play a course that you would never think you would really ever be able to play. It’s just something you see on TV all the time with the Masters,” said Slama.

Slama is making her third — and likely final trip — down Magnolia Lane for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“This tournament — it means so much to me. It’s probably my favorite tournament I’ve ever played in. And I think a lot of girls can say that,” said Slama.

Some other big news for the golfer, she did reveal later that she is in fact going to turn professional after she wraps up her college career this year.