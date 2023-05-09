PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the college baseball season winds down, there is a big showdown with big implications Tuesday afternoon in Hillsboro and you can watch it live on Portland’s CW.

The 15th-ranked Oregon State Beavers head north to take on the University of Portland Pilots at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is set for 5:30. Click here to find Portland’s CW on your television provider.

University of Portland comes into the game with a 24-18 record on the season and currently sits in fourth place in the West Coast Conference with just seven games to go before the conference tournament during the last week of May.

The game carries more implications for Oregon State who, with a handful of games left in the regular season, are in the running to host one of the NCAA Regionals. The Beavers are currently in third place in the PAC 12, behind Stanford and Arizona State respectively.

Tuesday’s tilt marks the second time this season that the two teams play each other. OSU beat the Pilots in Corvallis, 8-6, on March 21. They will play again, in Corvallis, Tuesday, May 16.