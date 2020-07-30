OSU volleyball players describe abusive environment

(AP) — Athletes and others have told The Associated Press that Oregon State University’s volleyball coach runs an abusive program that has lost 11 players who have quit or transferred since 2016 and that two team members contemplated suicide, with one attempting an overdose.

In interviews with the AP and complaints made to the university, they said that Mark Barnard pits players against each other in team meetings, threatens to revoke scholarships for struggling players and pushes team members past health warnings in practice as punishment.

They said they were perplexed by the administration not taking decisive action against Barnard after repeated complaints about the program. In response, the university said it disputed the characterization.