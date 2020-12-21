OSU women’s basketball team pauses activities due to COVID-19 case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State University women’s basketball team announced Sunday that it is pausing team activities due to a confirmed case of COVID-19. 

The pause means Monday’s game at University of Washington has been postponed indefinitely. 

The university’s athletics department said additional information on the status of upcoming Oregon State women’s basketball games will be provided at a later time. 

