Pac-12 announces final weekend of games in football season

Tyler Shough #12 of the Oregon Ducks looks to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has set the schedule for its final weekend of football games.

The conference announced Sunday its teams will play six games, including Washington at No. 16 Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday.

Oregon will face No. 21 Colorado at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The winner of that game could slide into a rescheduled title game if the Trojans or Huskies are unable to play due to COVID-19 issues.

Saturday’s games also include Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA, and Arizona State at Oregon State. Arizona will face California at a site and time to be determined.