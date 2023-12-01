PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new agreement for the 2024 college football season was reached between the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences, Washington State President Kirk Schulz announced Friday.

According to President Schulz, as part of the deal, each of the two remaining Pac-12 schools, Oregon State and Washington State, will play six games provided by the Mountain West conference, three at home and three away.

The agreement follows months of uncertainty after 10 teams left the Pac-12, leaving just OSU and WSU in the conference.

In an ongoing legal battle for control of the Pac-12, the Washington State Supreme Court recently put a hold on a lower court ruling that gave Oregon State and Washington control of the conference.

President Schulz said the full 2024 schedule will be announced in the near future.