PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of prep powers in their respective classifications take center stage in Week 3’s KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Wilsonville, last year’s runner-up at the 5A level, travels to Tualatin Friday night for a 7 p.m. contest with the Timberwolves, who reached the 6A semifinals in 2022.

Both squads come into this game with 2-0 records.

Other games featured in the KOIN 6 Blitz are:

Lake Oswego at Mountainside

Franklin at Cleveland

Grant at Ida B. Wells

Liberty at Sunset

All games are 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.