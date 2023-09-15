PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of prep powers in their respective classifications take center stage in Week 3’s KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.
Wilsonville, last year’s runner-up at the 5A level, travels to Tualatin Friday night for a 7 p.m. contest with the Timberwolves, who reached the 6A semifinals in 2022.
Both squads come into this game with 2-0 records.
Other games featured in the KOIN 6 Blitz are:
- Lake Oswego at Mountainside
- Franklin at Cleveland
- Grant at Ida B. Wells
- Liberty at Sunset
All games are 7 p.m.
Stay with KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.