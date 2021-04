Portland Trail Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr., right, fouls Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, who was driving to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Clippers won 113-112. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paul George had 33 points, including two free throws with 4.8 seconds left that gave the Los Angeles Clippers a 113-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. George also had 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, playing without Kawhi Leonard.

It was the Clippers’ sixth straight win over the Blazers. CJ McCollum had 28 points but missed a pullup jumper at the final buzzer for Portland, which didn’t have Damian Lillard for the game.